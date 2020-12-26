Taiwan Relations in Focus as President-Elect Biden Charts China Policy
December 26, 2020 03:09 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
From a new bilateral economic dialogue to high-level visits by American officials and arms sales, the ties between the U.S. and Taiwan under the Trump administration have been ascendant. This is in sharp contrast to Washington's relationship with Beijing which has deteriorated to its worst point in decades. State Department correspondent Nike Ching reports.