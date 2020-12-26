USA

Taiwan Relations in Focus as President-Elect Biden Charts China Policy

December 26, 2020 03:09 AM
From a new bilateral economic dialogue to high-level visits by American officials and arms sales, the ties between the U.S. and Taiwan under the Trump administration have been ascendant.  This is in sharp contrast to Washington's relationship with Beijing which has deteriorated to its worst point in decades.   State Department correspondent Nike Ching reports.

Nike Ching
By
Nike Ching
State Department Correspondent

Nike Ching is VOA’s State Department correspondent. She has traveled with three Secretaries of State under Democratic and Republican administrations. As a veteran bilingual correspondent, she reports regularly in both English and Mandarin on multiple platforms, with an emphasis on geopolitics, international affairs, U.S. foreign policy, and human rights.

