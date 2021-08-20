Taliban Systematically Intimidating Afghan Women, Experts Say
August 20, 2021 10:08 PM
As the Taliban take control of the Afghan government, women say they are fearful for their future, with many skeptical of the Islamist group's pledges to respect women’s rights. President Joe Biden said Friday that aid and recognition for the Taliban would depend on how they treat Afghan women and girls. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Camera: Fahim Hoshang.