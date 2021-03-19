Tanzania President John Magufuli Dead at 61
March 19, 2021 12:32 AM
Tanzanian President John Magufuli has died at the age of 61, ending days of speculation and official denials about his whereabouts and health. Magufuli was known for massive infrastructure projects, intolerance of critics and a free press, and his denial of the coronavirus pandemic. Charles Kombe in Dar es Salaam has this report on his legacy.
Camera: Rajabu Hassan Producer: Bakhtiyar Zamanov