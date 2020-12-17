Africa

Tanzanian Group Fights to End FGM With Alternative Rite of Passage

December 17, 2020 02:00 PM
In Tanzania, female circumcision, also known as female genital mutilation, is still practiced among some ethnic groups as a rite of passage into womanhood. Many girls are forced or coerced into it by their family to avoid being shunned, and end up scarred for life. To bridge the gap between health and tradition, health care nonprofit Amref has been promoting an alternative rite of passage for girls. Charles Kombe reports from Tanga, Tanzania.

Camera: Rajabu Hassan
Video editor: Jon Spier
 

Charles Kombe
By
Charles Kombe
