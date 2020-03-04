Tanzanian Health Authorities on High Alert to Stop COVID-19
Tanzania is said to be one of the African countries most at risk of importing the coronavirus because of its high trade volume with China. At Tanzania's biggest market, traders are feeling the crunch as the availability of Chinese-made goods shrinks. Meanwhile, authorities are preparing to prevent further transmission with intensified surveillance at the country's ports of entry. Charles Kombe reports from Dar es Salaam.