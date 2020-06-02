Tanzanian Mother Fights to Protect High-Risk Son from COVID

Zuhura Hassan is a mother in Tanzania struggling to keep her son safe during the pandemic. Zuhura's son, a 5-year-old boy named Hayyan Hamoud, is one of the estimated 11,000 Tanzanian children who are born with sickle cell disease each year. SCD is a blood disorder that leads to immunity deficiency. This puts Hayyan Hammnd into a high-risk group that could become more severely compromised by COVID-19 should it infect him.

Camera: Honeymoon Aljabri Produced by: Barbara Santos and Euna Lee

