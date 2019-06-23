Arts & Culture

Technology Helps People who are Visually Impaired to 'See' Art

June 23, 2019
Museums across the United States are striving to be more accessible to everyone. That includes touchable versions of photographs and paintings for people who may not be able to see them. At a recent expo by the American Alliance of Museums in New Orleans, new technology was used to help the visually impaired “see” art and pictures. VOA’s Deborah Block tells us more.

