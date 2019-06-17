Teen Immigrant Dreams of Landing Silicon Valley Job

In December of 2018, the White House released its Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math or STEM education strategy for the next five years to encourage students to study in those fields. With high demands for STEM jobs, students across the country are eager to pursue those careers. Ahmad Sarwari, 12, an Afghan immigrant student dreams of working in Silicon Valley and many say he has the talent to take him there. VOA's Munaza Shaheed visited Sarwari and his school and filed this report.