Teen Pregnancies Spike in Kenya as Schools Remain Shuttered
July 03, 2020 01:27 PM
As Kenya struggles to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the East African country is facing another outbreak: teenage pregnancies. During three months of lockdown, 152,000 Kenyan teenage girls became pregnant, a 40 percent increase in the monthly average. There is also a campaign to encourage parents not to marry off their girls due to pregnancies. Mohammed Yusuf has more from Nairobi.
