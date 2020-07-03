Africa

Teen Pregnancies Spike in Kenya as Schools Remain Shuttered

July 03, 2020 01:27 PM
As Kenya struggles to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the East African country is facing another outbreak: teenage pregnancies. During three months of lockdown, 152,000 Kenyan teenage girls became pregnant, a 40 percent increase in the monthly average. There is also a campaign to encourage parents not to marry off their girls due to pregnancies.  Mohammed Yusuf has more from Nairobi.

Camera: Amos Wangwa  Producer: Rod James

Mohammed Yusuf
By
Mohammed Yusuf
