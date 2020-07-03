Teen Pregnancies Spike in Kenya as Schools Remain Shuttered

As Kenya struggles to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the East African country is facing another outbreak: teenage pregnancies. During three months of lockdown, 152,000 Kenyan teenage girls became pregnant, a 40 percent increase in the monthly average. There is also a campaign to encourage parents not to marry off their girls due to pregnancies. Mohammed Yusuf has more from Nairobi.



Camera: Amos Wangwa Producer: Rod James