Temple Cares for Abused, Abandoned Parrots

Squawks and screeches heard in the Garuda Aviary may seem like you are somewhere in the African jungle or the Amazon rainforest. But that's an illusion you're in Maryland, surrounded by suburbs and farmland. Situated on the campus of Buddhist Temple Kunzang Palyul Choling, the Aviary serves as a lifelong sanctuary for exotic parrots that have been neglected, abused and abandoned. Maxim Moskalkov has the story.