Ten Democrats Set to Debate Next Month in Houston
August 30, 2019 03:01 AM
Ten Democrats Set to Debate Next Month in Houston video player.
The lineup is now set for the next Democratic presidential debate in September. A total of 10 Democratic contenders qualified for the debate in Houston, Sept. 12, half the number of the previous two debates that were held over two nights. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more on who is in the next debate and what it means for the race to pick a Democratic presidential nominee.