USA

Ten Years On, Syrian Refugees in US Express Loss, Hope

March 15, 2021 01:25 PM
360p | 7 MB
480p | 11 MB
540p | 14 MB
720p | 29 MB
1080p | 57 MB
Original | 67 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

The complicated war in Syria between Russian and Iranian backed government forces and rebels supported by the U.S. and Turkey has now lasted ten devastating years. It has created millions of refugees, thousands of whom now live in the U.S.  Kulsoom Khan spoke with some of them in this story narrated by VOA’s Bezhan Hamdard.

Camera: Kulsoom Khan

Kulsoom Khan
By
Kulsoom Khan
Latest Episodes
Mon, 03/15/2021 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - March 15, 2021
A54 March 15 Upd
Mon, 03/15/2021 - 09:46 AM
New Music App Organizes Virtual Competitions – With Real Prizes!
New Music App Organizes Virtual Competitions – With Real Prizes!
Mon, 03/15/2021 - 09:39 AM
VOA Connect Episode 165, A Big Move (no captions)
A Big Move (VOA Connect Episode 165) - No Captions
Mon, 03/15/2021 - 09:20 AM
Mali Cotton Weavers Add Value to ‘White Gold’
Mali Cotton Weavers Add Value to ‘White Gold’
Sun, 03/14/2021 - 08:25 PM
Biden to Travel US to Promote Economic Stimulus Package
President Joe Biden, followed by his granddaughter Natalie Biden, disembark Marine One on the South Lawn upon arrival at the White House in Washington from a weekend trip to Wilmington, Del., March 14, 2021.