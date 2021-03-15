Ten Years On, Syrian Refugees in US Express Loss, Hope
March 15, 2021 01:25 PM
The complicated war in Syria between Russian and Iranian backed government forces and rebels supported by the U.S. and Turkey has now lasted ten devastating years. It has created millions of refugees, thousands of whom now live in the U.S. Kulsoom Khan spoke with some of them in this story narrated by VOA’s Bezhan Hamdard.
Camera: Kulsoom Khan