Tensions Running High in Washington Over Impeachment and Syria
October 18, 2019 03:06 AM
Official Washington finds itself consumed by the twin crises of impeachment and Syria this week. President Donald Trump is trying to fend off congressional Democrats moving toward impeachment, even as he faces a fierce backlash from some Republicans over his decision to pull U.S. forces out of Syria. Trump is used to weathering political storms, but this one is particularly intense, as we hear from VOA National correspondent Jim Malone.