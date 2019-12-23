Tesco Halts Production of Cards in China After Discovery of Message

East Asia Pacific

A British supermarket chain has launched an investigation after a six-year old girl found a handwritten message in a package of Christmas cards produced in a Chinese factory allegedly written by prisoners who are used as forced labor. Officials of the Tesco chain said they have suspended the production of the charity Christmas card in the Shanghai facility after the note was discovered and are investigating what is behind it. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

Zlatica Hoke
