East Asia Pacific

Thai Journalists, Activists Said to Face Increased Scrutiny

July 2, 2019 11:29 AM
Thai Journalists, Activists Said to Face Increased Scrutiny video player.
Embed

Thailand ranks 136th in the world press freedom index published by Reporters Without Borders earlier this year.  The group classified Thailand as being in a “difficult situation" under the new pro-military Palang Pacharat government, led by former military coup leader Prayuth Chan-ocha. Steve Sandford reports from Bangkok on what journalists and activists are saying about the pro-military government's policy toward the media.

Latest Episodes
July 02, 2019
Malawi Musician Fights Myths of Albinism
Malawi Musician Fights Myths About Albinism
July 02, 2019
Explainer: Fourth of July
Explainer: Fourth of July
July 02, 2019
Malawi Musician Fight Myths About Albinism
Malawi Musician Fight Myths About Albinism
July 02, 2019
Analysts: Iran Unlikely to Return to Nuclear Negotiations
Analysts: Iran Unlikely to Return to Nuclear Negotiations
July 02, 2019
Conservation Group Saves Forests and Jobs
Conservation Group Saves Forests and Jobs