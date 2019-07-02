Thai Journalists, Activists Said to Face Increased Scrutiny
July 2, 2019 11:29 AM
Thai Journalists, Activists Said to Face Increased Scrutiny video player.
Thailand ranks 136th in the world press freedom index published by Reporters Without Borders earlier this year. The group classified Thailand as being in a “difficult situation" under the new pro-military Palang Pacharat government, led by former military coup leader Prayuth Chan-ocha. Steve Sandford reports from Bangkok on what journalists and activists are saying about the pro-military government's policy toward the media.