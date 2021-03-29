Thai Teen Faces Jail Time for Allegedly Defaming King
March 29, 2021 01:22 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
As Thailand’s youth-led pro-democracy protesters are battered by rounds of legal charges, a teenager faces up to 15 years in jail under the country’s hardline royal defamation law. His crime is wearing a crop top, allegedly mocking Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn. Vijitra Duangdee in Bangkok reports.
Camera: Black Squirrel Productions Produced by: Mary Cieslak