East Asia Pacific

Thai Teen Faces Jail Time for Allegedly Defaming King 

March 29, 2021 01:22 AM
360p | 10 MB
480p | 14 MB
540p | 19 MB
720p | 38 MB
1080p | 78 MB
Original | 243 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

As Thailand’s youth-led pro-democracy protesters are battered by rounds of legal charges, a teenager faces up to 15 years in jail under the country’s hardline royal defamation law. His crime is wearing a crop top, allegedly mocking Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn. Vijitra Duangdee in Bangkok reports.

Camera: Black Squirrel Productions     Produced by: Mary Cieslak 

Default Author Profile
By
Vijitra Duangdee
Latest Episodes
Sun, 03/28/2021 - 09:21 PM
Biden Defends Border Response While Republicans Criticize His Approach
Biden Defends Border Response While Republicans Criticize His Approach
Sun, 03/28/2021 - 02:46 PM
VOA Connect Episode 167, Unhoused and Art (no captions)
Unhoused and Art - VOA Connect Episode 167 (no captions)
Sun, 03/28/2021 - 02:29 PM
Pickleball Coach Proves Age – And Pandemic – Aren’t Obstacles When It Comes to True Passion
Pickleball Coach Proves Age – And Pandemic – Aren’t Obstacles When It Comes to True Passion
Sun, 03/28/2021 - 02:05 PM
Plastic Pollution Packs the Surface of Bolivian Lake
Plastic Pollution Packs the Surface of Bolivian Lake
Sun, 03/28/2021 - 03:16 AM
US Teachers Hunt for COVID Vaccine
US Teachers Hunt for COVID Vaccines