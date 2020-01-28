Coronavirus Outbreak

Thai Tourism Industry on Alert to Stop Spread of Coronavirus

January 28, 2020 05:57 AM
Thailand has announced the 10th case of the coronavirus as government authorities say the outbreak is still under control. Meanwhile, Asian airlines such as Chinese Eastern Airline are still taking passengers home to China's epicenter in Wuhan, despite a ban on outgoing flights from the epicenter. Steve Sandford speaks to Asian tourism workers and government officials about the evolving crisis in southern Thailand in the midst of celebrations of the Chinese New Year. 

Steve Sandford
