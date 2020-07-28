East Asia Pacific

Thailand Anti-Government Protests Mount as Youth Demand Change

July 28, 2020 11:21 AM
As Thailand’s economy struggles to recover from the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, renewed anti-government demonstrations have sprung up across the country. Activists are demanding amendments to the constitution, the dissolution of parliament and a stop to the harassment of rights activists. The rallies were temporarily halted earlier this year when the COVID outbreak curbed large gatherings. Steve Sandford has more from Chiang Mai, Thailand. 

Videographer: Steve Sandford

Video editor: Jason Godman

Steve Sandford
