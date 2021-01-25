East Asia Pacific

Thailand's Economy Struggles with Second COVID Wave

January 25, 2021 04:20 PM
Heavily dependent on tourism and exports, Thailand was one of Asia's worst-hit economies by the coronavirus in 2020. Now as a second wave strikes, an unpopular government is desperately trying to avoid the economic damage of a full lockdown. Nevertheless, bars, massage parlors and restaurants are struggling even as the public health crisis worsens. From Bangkok, Vijitra Duangdee explains.  
 

Vijitra Duangdee
