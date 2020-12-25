Thank COVID-19 for Bringing New Hollywood Blockbusters to Your TV
December 25, 2020 09:22 AM
COVID-19 was the main protagonist of the film industry during 2020. This nefarious character dominated the saga of Hollywood’s struggles at the box office with moviegoers staying home and theater chains going bust. On the plus side, films focused on stories about minorities and gender equality, reflecting the diversity of moviegoing audiences. VOA’s Penelope Poulou has more.