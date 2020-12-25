Arts & Culture

Thank COVID-19 for Bringing New Hollywood Blockbusters to Your TV

December 25, 2020 09:22 AM
360p | 13 MB
480p | 18 MB
540p | 24 MB
720p | 50 MB
1080p | 93 MB
Original | 281 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

COVID-19 was the main protagonist of the film industry during 2020. This nefarious character dominated the saga of Hollywood’s struggles at the box office with moviegoers staying home and theater chains going bust. On the plus side, films focused on stories about minorities and gender equality, reflecting the diversity of moviegoing audiences. VOA’s Penelope Poulou has more. 

Default Author Profile
By
Penelope Poulou
Latest Episodes
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 05:03 AM
Nigerians Mark Christmas Under New Coronavirus Restrictions
Nigerians Mark Christmas Under New Coronavirus Restrictions
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 12:08 AM
Britain and EU Reach Brexit Trade Deal
Britain and EU Reach Brexit Trade Deal
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 08:30 PM
‘Disabled Santa’ is Helping the Poor in Brazil
‘Disabled Santa’ is Helping the Poor in Brazil
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 07:20 PM
Pope Francis Celebrates Mass in Near-Empty Service
Pope Francis Celebrates Mass in Near-Empty Service
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 10:30 AM
VOA Our Voices 303: Maternal Health During A Pandemic
OVs 303