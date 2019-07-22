US Politics

These Are the Key Issues for Younger US Voters

July 22, 2019 03:10 AM
Education 2020 Young Voters WEB.mp4 video player.
Embed

Education has been a key issue for Democratic candidates running for president in the 2020 race, especially as they seek the support of younger Americans who have now replaced Baby Boomers as the country's largest voting bloc. But education is not the only concern for these young voters.  Other social issues are likely to motivate them to go to the polls in 2020.  Sahar Majid has more in this report for VOA narrated by Kathleen Struck. 
 

Latest Episodes
July 22, 2019
Zelenskiy's Party Leads In Ukrainian Parliamentary Election
Zelenskiy's Party Leads In Ukrainian Parliamentary Election
July 22, 2019
Could Being Distracted by Your Phone Cause Weight Gain?
Could Being Distracted by Your Phone Cause Weight Gain?
July 22, 2019
All Aboard America's Oldest Train
US Steam Train WEB.mp4
July 21, 2019
Trump Renews Attacks on 4 Congresswomen of Color
Trump Renews Attacks on 4 Congresswomen of Color
July 21, 2019
Frozen and Waiting for Medical Science to Find A Cure
Frozen for Future Cure