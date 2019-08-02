Third Ebola Death in DR Congo's Goma Sparks Fear in Neighboring Countries
August 2, 2019 04:40 AM
A third death caused by Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has sparked concerns in neighboring countries and a temporary closure of the border by neighboring Rwanda. The Ebola epidemic in the eastern part of the central African country is entering its second year after claiming more than 1,800 lives. The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is boosting measures to prevent the spread of Ebola across the border. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.