Thousands Face Eviction as Kenya's Bid to Save Forest Intensifies

October 15, 2019 12:32 PM
Thousands Face Eviction As Kenya's Bid to Save Forest Intensifies
Tens of thousands face evictions as Kenya's government intensifies efforts to reclaim the Mau, East Africa’s largest indigenous mountain forest and an important source of water for the region.  The evictions are an effort to save the Mau ecosystem, which authorities say is threatened by increased deforestation and encroaching settlements. Rael Ombuor reports from the town of Narok.

Rael Ombuor
