Middle East

Thousands of Iraqis Call for US Troops to Leave, But Protests Smaller Than Planned

January 24, 2020 10:01 PM
Embed

Tens of thousands took to the streets in Baghdad Friday calling for U.S. troops to leave Iraq. The protests come as James Jeffrey, U.S. special envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, acknowledged that the fight against the terrorist group in Iraq is paused, and the American and coalition troops stationed there are now focused on self protection amid rocket attacks from Iran. VOA’s diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Washington.

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Fri, 01/24/2020 - 16:06
Amid Virtual News Blackout, Lebanese Protests Default to Social Media
Lebanese Protests Default to Social Media
Fri, 01/24/2020 - 15:53
Fighting Polio in Pakistan, Afghanistan
Fighting Polio in Pakistan, Afghanistan
Fri, 01/24/2020 - 03:37
Storm Gloria Causes Death, Destruction in Spain
Storm Gloria Causes Death, Destruction in Spain
Fri, 01/24/2020 - 03:19
Democrats Make Case Trump Abused Power of the Presidency
Democrats Make Case Trump Abused Power of the Presidency
Thu, 01/23/2020 - 22:33
US-China Trade War Has Given a Lift to Other Countries, but Not Indonesia
US-China Trade War Has Given a Lift to Other Countries, but Not Indonesia