Thousands of Iraqis Call for US Troops to Leave, But Protests Smaller Than Planned
January 24, 2020 10:01 PM
Tens of thousands took to the streets in Baghdad Friday calling for U.S. troops to leave Iraq. The protests come as James Jeffrey, U.S. special envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, acknowledged that the fight against the terrorist group in Iraq is paused, and the American and coalition troops stationed there are now focused on self protection amid rocket attacks from Iran. VOA’s diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Washington.