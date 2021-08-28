Thousands March for Fair, Easy Access to Vote for All
August 28, 2021 11:32 PM
Thousands of Americans gathered Saturday in Washington to demand federal legislation to protect voting rights. Saqib Islam reports from the protest, March On for Voting Rights, which also marked the 58th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic “I Have a Dream” speech on the National Mall.
