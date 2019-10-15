Thousands Pack Hong Kong Rally for US Support

East Asia Pacific

Thousands of Hongkongers rallied this week to show support for the U.S. Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, up for a vote in Congress as early as this week. The Act, if passed, would require the U.S. to annually review Hong Kong's special economic status and impose sanctions on officials who undermine its autonomy -- a move that could further complicate the U.S.’ trade war with China, and overall relations between the world’s two largest economies. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Hong Kong.

Anita Powell
