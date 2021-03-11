East Asia Pacific

Thousands of Rohingya Refugees in Northwest India Live in Fear of Deportation

March 11, 2021 07:16 PM
Thousands of Rohingya refugees live in temporary camps in India’s northwestern Jammu and Kashmir region, where they fear deportation back to Myanmar. VOA Urdu Service’s Zubair Dar visited a camp of people in Bathindi Narval who said they fled abuses and do not want to go back. Roshan Noorzai narrates the story.

 
Zubair Dar
