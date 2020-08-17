Threads of Hope for Ghana’s Once Vibrant Textile Industry

Local manufacturers of Ghana's iconic fabrics have been under increasing pressure as counterfeits made in China undercut local production. COVID-19 has added more woes to this industry, where restrictions have slashed sales for the few remaining factories. Producers are hoping a government fabric stamp will come into effect soon while a local tech company has introduced a verification system to crack down on fakes. Stacey Knott reports from Accra.



Camera: Stacey Knott

Producer: Stacey Knott