Threads of Hope for Ghana’s Once Vibrant Textile Industry
August 17, 2020 12:19 PM
Local manufacturers of Ghana's iconic fabrics have been under increasing pressure as counterfeits made in China undercut local production. COVID-19 has added more woes to this industry, where restrictions have slashed sales for the few remaining factories. Producers are hoping a government fabric stamp will come into effect soon while a local tech company has introduced a verification system to crack down on fakes. Stacey Knott reports from Accra.
Camera: Stacey Knott
Producer: Stacey Knott