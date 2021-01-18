2020 USA Votes

Tight Security Surrounds Scaled-back Presidential Inauguration

January 18, 2021 08:07 PM
On January 20, the United States will inaugurate President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. Following the violent assault on the Capitol earlier this month by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, Americans are bracing for the worst but hoping for unity, the theme of Biden's inauguration.  Mike O’Sullivan reports.
Camera: Genia Dulot and Natasha Mozgovaya
 

Mike O’Sullivan
