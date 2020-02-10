US Politics

Top Democratic Presidential Challengers Spar A Day Ahead of New Hampshire Primary

February 10, 2020 05:43 PM
Democratic presidential contenders are making a furious last minute push for votes ahead of Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.  Polls show Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders leading the field in New Hampshire followed by former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.  Battling for third place are Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and former vice president Joe Biden.  VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has a preview from Washington.

Jim Malone
By
Jim Malone
Top Democratic Presidential Challengers Spar a Day Ahead of New Hampshire Primary
