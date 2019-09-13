US Politics

Top Democratic Presidential Contenders Clash in Third Debate

September 13, 2019 02:54 AM
Top Democratic Presidential Contenders Clash in Third Debate
U.S. Democrats held their third presidential primary debate Thursday in Houston, Texas.  The debate was a spirited encounter that included clashes over health care, immigration and foreign policy involving the top 10 Democratic contenders vying for the right to take on President Donald Trump next year.  VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.
 

