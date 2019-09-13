Top Democratic Presidential Contenders Clash in Third Debate
September 13, 2019 02:54 AM
U.S. Democrats held their third presidential primary debate Thursday in Houston, Texas. The debate was a spirited encounter that included clashes over health care, immigration and foreign policy involving the top 10 Democratic contenders vying for the right to take on President Donald Trump next year. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.