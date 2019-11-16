Europe

Top Diplomats, Experts: US Support Essential to Ukraine's Fight Against Russia

November 16, 2019 12:26 PM
Top Diplomats, Experts: US Support Essential to Ukraine's Fight Against Russia video player.
Embed
Link

The impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump centers on the question of whether he suspended close to 400 million dollars in U.S. military aid to Ukraine to pressure President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate one of his own political opponents. Top U.S. diplomats and other foreign policy experts said any threat to that U.S. security assistance sends the wrong signal, both to Ukraine, and to the stronger power it is fighting on its own soil, Russia. VOA’s Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Washington.
 

Cindy Saine
Written By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Sat, 11/16/2019 - 02:49
US Senate Passes Bill Making Animal Cruelty a Federal Felony
US Senate Passes Bill Making Animal Cruelty a Federal Felony
Sat, 11/16/2019 - 00:10
Americans Split on Impeachment Hearings
Americans Split on Impeachment Hearings
Fri, 11/15/2019 - 21:43
Trump Fights Back as Democrats Home In on Impeachment
Trump Fights Back as Democrats Home In on Impeachment
Fri, 11/15/2019 - 18:47
Inside Campus Fortresses, Hong Kong Students Prep for Battle
Inside Campus Fortresses, Hong Kong Students Prep for Battle
Fri, 11/15/2019 - 07:36
Battle for Public Opinion Shapes Trump Impeachment Effort
US Trump Impeachment Public Opinion