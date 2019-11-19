Impeachment Inquiry

Top National Security Aides Troubled by Trump Ukraine Call

November 19, 2019 11:55 PM
Top National Security Aides Troubled by Trump Ukraine Call video player.
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives launched a second week of public hearings Tuesday in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. In a marathon day of testimony, firsthand witnesses described Trump’s July 25th phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that launched of impeachment inquiry. As VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports from Capitol Hill, the most important testimony is still ahead.

Katherine Gypson
