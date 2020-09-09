US Politics

Top US Lawmakers Call on Trump to Order Probe Into Navalny Poisoning

September 09, 2020 09:27 PM
Top U.S. lawmakers are calling on the Trump administration to launch an investigation into the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.  VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports on the increasing calls for punitive sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government.

Camera:  Russian Service

Produced by:  Mary Cieslak

Cindy Saine
By
Cindy Saine
VOA Diplomatic Correspondent
