Top US Officials Warn Iran Not To Test US Patience on Uranium Enrichment
July 9, 2019 03:54 AM
Top US Officials Warn Iran Not To Test US Patience on Uranium Enrichment video player.
Top U.S. officials say Iran should not test America's patience, as the Islamic Republic creates nuclear material in quantities and purity above limits set in the 2015 international nuclear deal. The reaction came as the International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors verified that Iran breached the limit set in the nuclear deal aimed at restraining Tehran’s nuclear weapons development. VOA’s Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Washington.