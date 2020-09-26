Tornado Spins Along Beach in South Carolina

A tornado spun along the beach in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, tossing up umbrellas and sand, Friday, September 25.

Stefanie Settlemire who was with her family at the Grande Cayman Resort filmed the tornado.

"It lifted up umbrellas and chairs from the beach and resorts and tossed them all over the beach. It was so crazy to watch!" Settlemire said in a message to Reuters.

The National Weather Service for Wilmington, North Carolina, has since sent tornado warnings for Marietta, Boardman and Proctorville in North Carolina and Latta and Floydale in South Carolina on Friday evening.

(Reuters)