Tower Collapsed in 10 Seconds in the UAE
November 27, 2020 01:49 PM
The United Arab Emirates demolished the Abu Dhabi Mina Plaza towers, Friday, November 27, in a 10 second controlled explosion.
The Mina Plaza towers were demolished to clear the way for the redevelopment of the port area.
Footage of the explosion was taken by Modon Properties, who collapsed the towers inward using “stable non-primary explosives.” (REUTERS)