Toxic Aftermath: West Virginia Town Still Suffers From Chemical Pollution

October 5, 2019 01:43 AM
Toxic Aftermath: West Virginia Town Still Suffers From Chemical Pollution video player.
The town of Minden, West Virginia looks like many small American towns, yet it is unique in that it is one of the most toxic places in the United States. Here, between 1970s and mid-1980s, the Shaffer Equipment Company used harmful chemicals to build electrical equipment. Those chemicals have been banned since 1979, but traces still remain. Daria Dieguts went there to find out more and filed this report narrated by Anna Rice. 
 

