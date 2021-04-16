Traditional Cambodian Silk Ikat at Risk of Extinction
April 16, 2021 03:35 AM
A handmade pictorial Cambodian silk ikat that uses all-natural silk and dyes takes nearly a year to produce and can sell for thousands of dollars. But this traditional handicraft, which is being preserved by fewer than a dozen small nonprofits in the country, is at risk of disappearing. VOA’s Bopha Phorn tells the story in this report narrated by Chetra Chap.