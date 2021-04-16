East Asia Pacific

Traditional Cambodian Silk Ikat at Risk of Extinction

April 16, 2021 03:35 AM
360p | 12 MB
480p | 17 MB
540p | 25 MB
720p | 54 MB
Original | 80 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

A handmade pictorial Cambodian silk ikat that uses all-natural silk and dyes takes nearly a year to produce and can sell for thousands of dollars. But this traditional handicraft, which is being preserved by fewer than a dozen small nonprofits in the country, is at risk of disappearing. VOA’s Bopha Phorn tells the story in this report narrated by Chetra Chap.

Default Author Profile
By
Phorn Bopha
Default Author Profile
By
Khan Sokummono
Latest Episodes
Fri, 04/16/2021 - 03:55 AM
Politicians Turn to Hollywood Talent Agents to Boost Their Image
Politicians Turn to Hollywood Talent Agents to Boost Their Image
Thu, 04/15/2021 - 10:02 PM
US Slaps Tough Sanctions on Russia for Election Meddling
US Slaps Tough Sanctions on Russia for Election Meddling
Thu, 04/15/2021 - 08:27 PM
Derek Chauvin Invokes 5th Amendment at Murder Trial 
Derek Chauvin Invokes 5th Amendment at Murder Trial 
Thu, 04/15/2021 - 08:19 PM
Nigerian Authorities Worry About Meeting Vaccination Targets
Nigerian Authorities Worry About Meeting Vaccination Targets
Thu, 04/15/2021 - 07:55 PM
Zimbabwe Reports Major Rise in Teen Pregnancies During Pandemic
Zimbabwe Reports Major Rise in Teen Pregnancies During Pandemic