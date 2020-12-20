COVID-19 Pandemic

Transporting COVID Vaccines, Keeping Them Ultra-Cold Poses Challenges

December 20, 2020 06:39 PM
Because the first coronavirus vaccine approved for use in the U.S. needs to be transported in ultra-cold conditions using dry ice, that has created some unique challenges. As Lesia Bakalets reports in this story narrated by Anna Rice, transporting the Pfizer vaccine has led to a huge demand for dry ice.

Camera: David Gogokhia

Lesia Bakalets
