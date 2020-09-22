Trash Tsunami Blights Honduras Beach

A massive wave of trash has washed up on the beaches of Omoa in northern Honduras, leaving pristine tropical beaches blighted by piles of garbage.

The trash, bobbing in the ocean and piled up on the beach, is mostly plastic refuse.

Honduran authorities said Saturday, September 19, that the garbage is coming from the mouth of the Motagua River in nearby Guatemala and in addition to ecological damage, the eyesore is hitting the tourist-dependent beaches economically.

Local media report the Honduran government has sent an official complaint to Guatemala asking the neighbor nation to take immediate steps to halt the trash washing out to sea.

(Reuters)