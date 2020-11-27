East Asia Pacific

Treason Trial of Cambodian Opposition Supporters Gets Underway

November 27, 2020 03:51 PM
For more than a year, the Cambodian government has been rounding up supporters of the banned Cambodian National Rescue Party and charging them with treason. Amid tight security and chaotic scenes, 129 of them appeared Thursday before the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, although their trials have now been put off until early next year. With David Potter contributing, Luke Hunt reports from Phnom Penh.

Producer: Luke Hunt. Camera: David Potter, Luke Hunt.

Luke Hunt
