Trump Impeachment

Trump Acquitted of Both Articles of Impeachment

February 06, 2020 12:49 AM
Embed

U.S. President Donald Trump was acquitted of the charges in both articles of impeachment Wednesday. The Republican-majority U.S. Senate voted 52-48 against Trump’s removal from office based on allegations he abused the power of the presidency and 53-47 against his removal for obstructing Congress’ efforts to investigate him. The vote concludes a nearly three-week trial that revealed deep partisan divides among lawmakers. But as VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, the investigations in the Democratic-majority U.S. House are far from over.

Katherine Gypson
By
Katherine Gypson
Latest Episodes
Thu, 02/06/2020 - 04:16
Oscars Seen as Slow to Embrace Diversity
Oscars Seen as Slow to Embrace Diversity
Thu, 02/06/2020 - 02:01
Coronavirus Cases, Deaths and Global Concerns Rising
Coronavirus Cases, Deaths and Global Concerns Rising
Thu, 02/06/2020 - 01:32
Common Sense Goes a Long Way in Ending an Outbreak
Common Sense Goes a Long Way in Ending an Outbreak
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 22:07
Yazidi Family Reunites in Germany After Five Years of Separation
Yazidi Family Reunites in Germany After Five Years of Separation
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 20:10
Iowa Confusion Clouds New Hampshire Primary
Iowa Confusion Clouds New Hampshire Primary