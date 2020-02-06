Trump Acquitted of Both Articles of Impeachment

U.S. President Donald Trump was acquitted of the charges in both articles of impeachment Wednesday. The Republican-majority U.S. Senate voted 52-48 against Trump’s removal from office based on allegations he abused the power of the presidency and 53-47 against his removal for obstructing Congress’ efforts to investigate him. The vote concludes a nearly three-week trial that revealed deep partisan divides among lawmakers. But as VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, the investigations in the Democratic-majority U.S. House are far from over.