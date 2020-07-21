Trump Admin Clashes with Portland Authorities Over Deployment of Federal Law Enforcement
July 21, 2020 04:26 AM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
Congressional Democrats condemned the Trump administration Monday, calling for an immediate investigation into the use of federal law enforcement officers to arrest peaceful protesters in the northwestern U.S. city of Portland, Oregon, last week. But President Donald Trump defended the practice, saying some U.S. cities have lost control of protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody in late May. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.