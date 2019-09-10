Trump Administration Claims Rapid Progress on Border Security
September 10, 2019 04:23 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that the construction of the wall on the U.S. border with Mexico is moving very rapidly and that the border crisis is decreasing. A Customs and Border Protection official said the administration has erected about 100 kilometers of new wall despite efforts to block the construction. The administration has diverted more than $3 billion already allocated for 127 military construction projects. That money will pay for the construction of 300 kilometers of the wall. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.