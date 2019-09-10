Trump Administration Claims Rapid Progress on Border Security

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that the construction of the wall on the U.S. border with Mexico is moving very rapidly and that the border crisis is decreasing. A Customs and Border Protection official said the administration has erected about 100 kilometers of new wall despite efforts to block the construction. The administration has diverted more than $3 billion already allocated for 127 military construction projects. That money will pay for the construction of 300 kilometers of the wall. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.