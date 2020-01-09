VOA News on Iran

Trump Administration Sending Mixed Messages During Iran Crisis

January 09, 2020 08:53 PM
The United States and Iran appear to be pulling back from the brink of war after the U.S. killed a top Iranian general last week and Iran fired missiles at bases housing American troops in Iraq. But some observers are concerned that days of seemingly contradictory messaging on Iraq and Iran policy by Trump administration officials has resulted in mixed messaging that makes U.S. intentions unclear. VOA’s Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.

