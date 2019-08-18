Economy & Business

Trump Administration Shrugs Off Economists' Warning of Possible Recession

August 18, 2019 06:06 PM
Almost a year and a half ago, President Donald Trump famously tweeted that 'trade wars are good and easy to win.'  But shortly after he announced another ten-percent increase in tariffs on 300-billion-dollars’ worth of Chinese goods, global stock markets dropped and economists warned of a looming recession.  Trump’s top trade official and a Democratic presidential hopeful shared their views Sunday on ABC’s 'This Week.'  Arash Arabasadi has more.

