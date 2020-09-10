2020 USA Votes

Trump and Biden Take Contrasting Approaches to Reaching Voters

September 10, 2020 03:28 AM
With the presidential campaign entering its final two-month stretch, both President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are ramping up travel to battleground states this week. But the candidates have very different approaches to getting their messages out to supporters. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
