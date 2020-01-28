USA

Trump and Israel’s Netanyahu Tout Middle East Peace 'Deal of the Century'

January 28, 2020 06:01 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump and visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are both touting the release Tuesday of a long-awaited Middle East peace plan as “the deal of the century.”  But Palestinians have already rejected it, saying the Trump administration is unfairly biased towards Israel, and are warning it could lead to new waves of resistance. VOA’s Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.

