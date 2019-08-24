Trump and Macron Agree Russia Should Join G-8 in 2020 But Will It?
Will Russia join next year's G-7 summit? The question is being considered after U.S. President Donald Trump raised the idea ahead of the group's annual summit this week in France. The group voted to suspend Moscow's membership in 2014 after it annexed Crimea, which Russia continues to hold. Trump says it's time for them to rejoin. Anna Rice reports on whether that's likely to happen.