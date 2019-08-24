Europe

Trump and Macron Agree Russia Should Join G-8 in 2020 But Will It?

August 24, 2019 02:52 AM
Trump and Macron Agree Russia Should Join G-8 in 2020 But Will It? video player.
Embed
Link

Will Russia join next year's G-7 summit? The question is being considered after U.S. President Donald Trump raised the idea ahead of the group's annual summit this week in France. The group voted to suspend Moscow's membership in 2014 after it annexed Crimea, which Russia continues to hold. Trump says it's time for them to rejoin. Anna Rice reports on whether that's likely to happen.
 

Latest Episodes
Sat, 08/24/2019 - 03:06
Rohingya Reject Plans They Voluntarily Return to Myanmar
Rohingya Reject Plans They Voluntarily Return to Myanmar
Sat, 08/24/2019 - 02:38
Development Agencies Welcome Trump's Retreat from Foreign Aid Cuts
Development Agencies Welcome Trump's Retreat from Foreign Aid Cuts
Fri, 08/23/2019 - 21:04
Blasts Injure 120 Civilians This Week in Eastern Afghanistan
Bomb Blasts Injure 130 Civilians This Week in Eastern Afghanistan
Fri, 08/23/2019 - 04:46
App Helps African Farmers Detect Crop Disease
App Helps African Farmers Detect Crop Disease
Fri, 08/23/2019 - 04:18
US-China Trade War is Good News for Some Countries
US-China Trade War is Good News for Some Countries